TrinityPoint Wealth LLC Has $395,000 Holdings in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW)

TrinityPoint Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Rating) by 27.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,477 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 759 shares during the period. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $395,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. King Luther Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group in the 1st quarter valued at $973,000. HB Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 18.8% during the 2nd quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,343 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $380,000 after acquiring an additional 528 shares during the last quarter. Core Alternative Capital lifted its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 167.7% during the 2nd quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 332 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. acquired a new position in T. Rowe Price Group during the 1st quarter worth $120,000. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 65.2% during the 2nd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 8,363 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $950,000 after acquiring an additional 3,300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.94% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ TROW opened at $101.22 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $22.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.62, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.25. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $110.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $118.31. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $93.53 and a twelve month high of $223.36.

T. Rowe Price Group ( NASDAQ:TROW Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The asset manager reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.53 billion. T. Rowe Price Group had a net margin of 29.35% and a return on equity of 23.88%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.27 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 7.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 16th will be paid a dividend of $1.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.74%. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio is 55.11%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on TROW. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $88.00 to $84.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 29th. TheStreet downgraded shares of T. Rowe Price Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $138.00 to $101.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $112.10.

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

