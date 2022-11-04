TrinityPoint Wealth LLC Has $936,000 Stake in Invesco PureBeta 0-5 Yr US TIPS ETF (BATS:PBTP)

TrinityPoint Wealth LLC grew its stake in Invesco PureBeta 0-5 Yr US TIPS ETF (BATS:PBTP – Get Rating) by 214.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,674 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,005 shares during the period. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC’s holdings in Invesco PureBeta 0-5 Yr US TIPS ETF were worth $936,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PBTP. Good Life Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco PureBeta 0-5 Yr US TIPS ETF by 559.6% in the 2nd quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 315,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,059,000 after purchasing an additional 267,801 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Invesco PureBeta 0-5 Yr US TIPS ETF by 28.5% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 165,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,344,000 after acquiring an additional 36,701 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Invesco PureBeta 0-5 Yr US TIPS ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $667,000. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in Invesco PureBeta 0-5 Yr US TIPS ETF by 33.7% during the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 96,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,470,000 after purchasing an additional 24,371 shares during the period. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco PureBeta 0-5 Yr US TIPS ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $602,000.

Get Invesco PureBeta 0-5 Yr US TIPS ETF alerts:

Invesco PureBeta 0-5 Yr US TIPS ETF Price Performance

BATS PBTP opened at $24.44 on Friday. Invesco PureBeta 0-5 Yr US TIPS ETF has a 52-week low of $24.70 and a 52-week high of $24.98. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.57.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco PureBeta 0-5 Yr US TIPS ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco PureBeta 0-5 Yr US TIPS ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.