Triodos Investment Management BV Acquires Shares of 39,000 Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Co. (NYSE:ZWS)

Triodos Investment Management BV bought a new position in Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Co. (NYSE:ZWS – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 39,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,062,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ZWS. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in Zurn Elkay Water Solutions by 10.6% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 12,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $427,000 after purchasing an additional 1,154 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its holdings in Zurn Elkay Water Solutions by 113.0% in the first quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 16,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $581,000 after purchasing an additional 8,700 shares during the period. Pendal Group Ltd raised its holdings in Zurn Elkay Water Solutions by 63.1% in the first quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 60,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,130,000 after purchasing an additional 23,283 shares during the period. Granite Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in Zurn Elkay Water Solutions by 57.5% in the first quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 147,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,207,000 after purchasing an additional 53,682 shares during the period. Finally, Calamos Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Zurn Elkay Water Solutions in the first quarter worth $4,675,000. 84.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have weighed in on ZWS. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions from $34.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 27th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 14th. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions to $35.00 in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions from $34.00 to $27.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Zurn Elkay Water Solutions presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.17.

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Stock Up 0.9 %

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions stock traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $22.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,399 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,598,889. The company has a market capitalization of $4.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -206.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.25. Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Co. has a 12 month low of $21.39 and a 12 month high of $38.31. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 2.44.

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions (NYSE:ZWS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $417.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $420.47 million. Zurn Elkay Water Solutions had a negative net margin of 1.61% and a positive return on equity of 26.79%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Co. will post 0.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 18th will be given a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 17th. Zurn Elkay Water Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -254.55%.

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Profile

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Corporation designs, procures, manufactures, and markets water system solutions that provide and enhance water quality, safety, flow control, and conservation in and around non-residential buildings. It offers finish plumbing, drainage and interceptors, water control and backflow, fire protection, PEX pipe fittings and accessories, and repair parts under the Zurn brand name; and hand and hair dryers, and baby changing stations under the World Dryer brand name.

