Triodos Investment Management BV Buys 15,000 Shares of Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED)

Triodos Investment Management BV increased its holdings in Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED – Get Rating) by 12.0% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 140,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,000 shares during the quarter. Universal Display accounts for 2.0% of Triodos Investment Management BV’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Triodos Investment Management BV’s holdings in Universal Display were worth $14,160,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Universal Display by 2.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,309,400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $719,455,000 after acquiring an additional 117,055 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Universal Display by 6.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,266,391 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $712,274,000 after purchasing an additional 241,855 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Universal Display by 42.3% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 838,603 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $140,006,000 after buying an additional 249,377 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its holdings in Universal Display by 8.2% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 705,643 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $117,807,000 after buying an additional 53,745 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Universal Display by 1.5% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 438,469 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $73,202,000 after buying an additional 6,382 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on OLED. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Universal Display in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Universal Display from $145.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Friday. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of Universal Display from $150.00 to $135.00 in a report on Friday. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Universal Display from $175.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Finally, DA Davidson reduced their price target on shares of Universal Display from $165.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $154.70.

In other Universal Display news, Director Lawrence Lacerte sold 10,366 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.21, for a total transaction of $1,194,266.86. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 190,366 shares in the company, valued at $21,932,066.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Universal Display stock traded up $11.59 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $101.56. 17,091 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 368,654. Universal Display Co. has a 1 year low of $89.41 and a 1 year high of $187.97. The company has a market capitalization of $4.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.41. The business has a fifty day moving average of $100.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $112.90.

Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.10). Universal Display had a net margin of 31.80% and a return on equity of 16.55%. The firm had revenue of $136.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $151.21 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.85 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Universal Display Co. will post 3.89 EPS for the current year.

Universal Display Corporation engages in the research, development, and commercialization of organic light emitting diode (OLED) technologies and materials for use in display and solid-state lighting applications. It owns, exclusively licenses, or has sole rights to sublicense approximately 5,500 issued and pending patents worldwide.

