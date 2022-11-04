Triodos Investment Management BV Has $8.55 Million Stake in The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN)

Triodos Investment Management BV increased its stake in shares of The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN – Get Rating) by 20.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 360,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 60,000 shares during the period. Triodos Investment Management BV owned about 0.40% of The Hain Celestial Group worth $8,546,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in HAIN. Huntington National Bank grew its position in The Hain Celestial Group by 56.1% in the first quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its position in The Hain Celestial Group by 130.7% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 1,399 shares in the last quarter. Core Alternative Capital grew its position in The Hain Celestial Group by 1,187.4% in the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 2,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 2,458 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in The Hain Celestial Group by 25.0% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quent Capital LLC grew its position in The Hain Celestial Group by 67.0% in the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 4,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 1,771 shares in the last quarter. 91.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of HAIN stock traded up $0.37 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $18.58. 14,246 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,156,301. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.40 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 2.23. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $17.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.93. The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.23 and a 52 week high of $48.88.

The Hain Celestial Group ( NASDAQ:HAIN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 25th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.19). The Hain Celestial Group had a return on equity of 7.89% and a net margin of 4.12%. The company had revenue of $457.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $461.69 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.39 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of The Hain Celestial Group to $24.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Mizuho downgraded shares of The Hain Celestial Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of The Hain Celestial Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Maxim Group decreased their price objective on shares of The Hain Celestial Group from $50.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Finally, CL King decreased their price objective on shares of The Hain Celestial Group from $28.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.00.

The Hain Celestial Group, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells organic and natural products in United States, United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through two segments, North America and International. The company offers infant formula; infant, toddler, and kids' food; plant-based beverages and frozen desserts, such as soy, rice, oat, almond, and coconut; and condiments.

