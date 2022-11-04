Trisura Group (TSE:TSU) Given New C$60.00 Price Target at CIBC

Trisura Group (TSE:TSU – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by investment analysts at CIBC from C$55.00 to C$60.00 in a research report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. CIBC’s target price suggests a potential upside of 42.38% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. TD Securities set a C$55.00 target price on Trisura Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Trisura Group from C$49.00 to C$55.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. National Bankshares lifted their target price on shares of Trisura Group from C$62.00 to C$65.00 in a report on Wednesday. Cormark increased their price target on shares of Trisura Group from C$50.00 to C$58.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a C$54.00 price objective (up previously from C$50.00) on shares of Trisura Group in a report on Friday, July 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Trisura Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$57.57.

TSE:TSU traded up C$1.73 during trading hours on Friday, reaching C$42.14. 222,454 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 123,590. Trisura Group has a 1-year low of C$29.12 and a 1-year high of C$49.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.90. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.93 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.94. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$34.84 and a 200 day moving average of C$34.73.

Trisura Group ( TSE:TSU Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported C$0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.39 by C$0.07. The business had revenue of C$125.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$109.00 million. Research analysts anticipate that Trisura Group will post 2.09 EPS for the current year.

Trisura Group Ltd., a specialty insurance company, operates in the surety, risk solutions, corporate insurance, and reinsurance businesses in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers contract surety bonds, such as performance, and labor and material payment bonds primarily for the construction industry; commercial surety bonds, including license and permit, tax and excise, and fiduciary bonds to governments, regulatory bodies, or courts to guarantee compliance with legal or fiduciary obligations; and developer surety bonds comprising bonds to secure real estate developers' legislated deposit and warranty obligations on residential projects.

