Truepoint Inc. Sells 278 Shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV)

Truepoint Inc. reduced its stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 66,799 shares of the company’s stock after selling 278 shares during the period. iShares Russell 3000 ETF makes up 0.8% of Truepoint Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Truepoint Inc. owned approximately 0.15% of iShares Russell 3000 ETF worth $14,521,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. M&T Bank Corp bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. CX Institutional purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $47,000. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $52,000. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 573.3% during the 1st quarter. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. now owns 404 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the period. Finally, Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $114,000.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWV traded up $1.63 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $216.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,933 shares, compared to its average volume of 270,721. iShares Russell 3000 ETF has a 52 week low of $201.82 and a 52 week high of $280.44. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $220.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $228.40.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 3000 ETF, formerly iShares Russell 3000 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States equity market, as represented by the Russell 3000 Index (the Index).

