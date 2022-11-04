Truist Financial Trims JELD-WEN (NYSE:JELD) Target Price to $12.00

JELD-WEN (NYSE:JELD – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by stock analysts at Truist Financial to $12.00 in a report released on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Truist Financial’s target price suggests a potential upside of 26.72% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of JELD-WEN from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $22.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of JELD-WEN from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of JELD-WEN from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $20.00 to $9.00 in a report on Friday, October 14th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of JELD-WEN in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of JELD-WEN from $18.50 to $15.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, JELD-WEN has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.17.

Shares of JELD-WEN stock traded up $0.64 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $9.47. The company had a trading volume of 1,106,345 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,053,897. The company’s 50-day moving average is $9.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.21. JELD-WEN has a twelve month low of $8.38 and a twelve month high of $28.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The company has a market cap of $798.68 million, a P/E ratio of 16.61 and a beta of 2.30.

JELD-WEN ( NYSE:JELD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. JELD-WEN had a net margin of 1.07% and a return on equity of 21.30%. JELD-WEN’s quarterly revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.45 EPS. Analysts anticipate that JELD-WEN will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Turtle Creek Asset Management purchased 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $12.46 per share, with a total value of $155,750.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 11,363,336 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $141,587,166.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director David G. Nord bought 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $11.00 per share, with a total value of $220,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $220,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Turtle Creek Asset Management bought 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $12.46 per share, for a total transaction of $155,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,363,336 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $141,587,166.56. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 304,750 shares of company stock valued at $3,031,076 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.81% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of JELD. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in shares of JELD-WEN in the third quarter worth approximately $38,000. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in JELD-WEN by 86.6% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 2,326 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its holdings in JELD-WEN by 182.7% in the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 2,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 1,907 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in JELD-WEN in the second quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Finally, CHICAGO TRUST Co NA purchased a new position in JELD-WEN in the third quarter valued at approximately $90,000. 99.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

JELD-WEN Holding, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells doors and windows primarily in North America, Europe, and Australasia. The company offers a line of residential interior and exterior door products, including patio doors, and folding or sliding wall systems; non-residential doors; and wood, vinyl, aluminum, and wood composite windows.

