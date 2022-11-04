Truist Financial Trims JELD-WEN (NYSE:JELD) Target Price to $12.00

Posted by on Nov 4th, 2022

JELD-WEN (NYSE:JELDGet Rating) had its target price decreased by stock analysts at Truist Financial to $12.00 in a report released on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Truist Financial’s target price suggests a potential upside of 26.72% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of JELD-WEN from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $22.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of JELD-WEN from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of JELD-WEN from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $20.00 to $9.00 in a report on Friday, October 14th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of JELD-WEN in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of JELD-WEN from $18.50 to $15.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, JELD-WEN has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.17.

JELD-WEN Stock Up 7.2 %

Shares of JELD-WEN stock traded up $0.64 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $9.47. The company had a trading volume of 1,106,345 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,053,897. The company’s 50-day moving average is $9.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.21. JELD-WEN has a twelve month low of $8.38 and a twelve month high of $28.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The company has a market cap of $798.68 million, a P/E ratio of 16.61 and a beta of 2.30.

JELD-WEN (NYSE:JELDGet Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. JELD-WEN had a net margin of 1.07% and a return on equity of 21.30%. JELD-WEN’s quarterly revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.45 EPS. Analysts anticipate that JELD-WEN will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, major shareholder Turtle Creek Asset Management purchased 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $12.46 per share, with a total value of $155,750.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 11,363,336 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $141,587,166.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director David G. Nord bought 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $11.00 per share, with a total value of $220,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $220,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Turtle Creek Asset Management bought 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $12.46 per share, for a total transaction of $155,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,363,336 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $141,587,166.56. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 304,750 shares of company stock valued at $3,031,076 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.81% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On JELD-WEN

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of JELD. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in shares of JELD-WEN in the third quarter worth approximately $38,000. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in JELD-WEN by 86.6% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 2,326 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its holdings in JELD-WEN by 182.7% in the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 2,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 1,907 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in JELD-WEN in the second quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Finally, CHICAGO TRUST Co NA purchased a new position in JELD-WEN in the third quarter valued at approximately $90,000. 99.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About JELD-WEN

(Get Rating)

JELD-WEN Holding, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells doors and windows primarily in North America, Europe, and Australasia. The company offers a line of residential interior and exterior door products, including patio doors, and folding or sliding wall systems; non-residential doors; and wood, vinyl, aluminum, and wood composite windows.

Recommended Stories

Stock Target Advisor logo

Analyst Recommendations for JELD-WEN (NYSE:JELD)

Receive News & Ratings for JELD-WEN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JELD-WEN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.