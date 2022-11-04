TTEC (NASDAQ:TTEC) Rating Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of TTEC (NASDAQ:TTEC – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday morning.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Craig Hallum cut their target price on shares of TTEC from $100.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Cowen reduced their price objective on TTEC to $62.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on TTEC from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on TTEC from $120.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of TTEC from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $68.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Monday, October 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $69.67.

TTEC stock opened at $41.04 on Tuesday. TTEC has a one year low of $40.62 and a one year high of $103.65. The business’s fifty day moving average is $46.88 and its 200 day moving average is $60.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a PE ratio of 19.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.96.

TTEC ( NASDAQ:TTEC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The business services provider reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.13. TTEC had a net margin of 4.28% and a return on equity of 24.99%. The firm had revenue of $604.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $602.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.00 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that TTEC will post 3.27 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 11th were issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 7th. This is a positive change from TTEC’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.50. TTEC’s payout ratio is currently 48.37%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of TTEC by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,930,567 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $241,829,000 after acquiring an additional 95,573 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in TTEC by 21.9% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 655,599 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $44,509,000 after purchasing an additional 117,596 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of TTEC by 1.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 611,992 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $41,548,000 after purchasing an additional 10,128 shares during the period. Copeland Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of TTEC by 1.8% in the third quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 578,257 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,623,000 after purchasing an additional 9,948 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners raised its position in shares of TTEC by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 468,029 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $38,318,000 after purchasing an additional 6,944 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 38.19% of the company’s stock.

TTEC Holdings, Inc, a customer experience technology and services company, that designs, builds, orchestrates, and delivers digitally enabled customer experiences designed for various brands. It operates in two segments, TTEC Digital and TTEC Engage. The TTEC Digital segments designs, builds, and operates robust digital experiences for clients and their customers through the contextual integration and orchestration of customer relationship management, data, analytics, customer experience as a service technology, and intelligent automation to ensure customer experience (CX) outcomes.

