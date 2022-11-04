TTM Technologies (NASDAQ:TTMI) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.16 EPS

TTM Technologies (NASDAQ:TTMI – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The technology company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.16, RTT News reports. The firm had revenue of $671.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $675.51 million. TTM Technologies had a net margin of 3.15% and a return on equity of 9.30%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.29 EPS. TTM Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. TTM Technologies updated its Q4 2022 guidance to $0.36-$0.42 EPS and its Q4 guidance to $0.36-0.42 EPS.

TTM Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of TTMI opened at $12.73 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $14.55 and its 200-day moving average is $14.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.54 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.62. TTM Technologies has a 12-month low of $9.76 and a 12-month high of $17.49.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have commented on TTMI shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of TTM Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on shares of TTM Technologies from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday.

Insider Transactions at TTM Technologies

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, EVP Daniel J. Weber sold 10,000 shares of TTM Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.36, for a total value of $163,600.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 84,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,386,280.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, SVP William Kent Hardwick sold 5,000 shares of TTM Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.29, for a total value of $81,450.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 82,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,350,261.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Daniel J. Weber sold 10,000 shares of TTM Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.36, for a total transaction of $163,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 84,736 shares in the company, valued at $1,386,280.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TTMI. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in TTM Technologies by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 13,221 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $165,000 after buying an additional 658 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of TTM Technologies by 58.5% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,919 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $211,000 after acquiring an additional 6,244 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of TTM Technologies in the second quarter worth $293,000. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new position in shares of TTM Technologies in the second quarter worth $328,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of TTM Technologies by 12.4% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 26,531 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $332,000 after acquiring an additional 2,921 shares during the last quarter. 95.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TTM Technologies Company Profile

TTM Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of printed circuit boards (PCBs) worldwide. The company operates in two segments, PCB and RF&S Components. It offers PCB products, radio frequency (RF) components, conventional PCBs, RF and microwave circuits, high density interconnect PCBs, substrate-like PCBs, flexible PCBs, rigid-flex PCBs, custom assemblies and system integration products, IC substrates, passive RF components, advanced ceramic RF components, multi-chip modules, and beamforming and switching networks.

