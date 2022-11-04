Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. (NYSE:TKC) Shares Gap Down to $3.97

Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. (NYSE:TKC – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $3.97, but opened at $3.67. Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. shares last traded at $3.67, with a volume of 2,804 shares trading hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. from 22.10 to 22.55 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 15th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. Stock Performance

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $3.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.72. The stock has a market cap of $3.30 billion, a PE ratio of 6.80 and a beta of 0.70.

Institutional Trading of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S.

Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. ( NYSE:TKC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 18th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $780.63 million for the quarter. Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. had a net margin of 13.09% and a return on equity of 24.27%. Research analysts predict that Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. will post 0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TKC. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. by 2,921.5% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,089 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 10,722 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its position in Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. by 109.5% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 12,335 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 6,448 shares in the last quarter. Warren Street Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. in the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Ascent Group LLC acquired a new position in Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. during the second quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, StoneX Group Inc. purchased a new position in Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. in the second quarter valued at about $38,000. 3.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. Company Profile

Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. provides digital services in Turkey, Ukraine, Belarus, Northern Cyprus, Germany, and the Netherlands. It operates through Turkcell Turkey, Turkcell International, and Techfin segments. It offers work contact services consisting of mobile communications, fixed business internet and business phone, and customer loyalty and programs.

