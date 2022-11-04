TuSimple (NASDAQ:TSP) Downgraded by Robert W. Baird

Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of TuSimple (NASDAQ:TSP – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report released on Monday, Marketbeat reports. The firm currently has $7.00 target price on the stock, down from their prior target price of $11.00.

TSP has been the topic of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered TuSimple from a sector perform rating to an underperform rating in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of TuSimple from $45.00 to $35.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Bank of America downgraded shares of TuSimple from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $5.50 in a research report on Monday. Citigroup cut shares of TuSimple from a buy rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered TuSimple from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a report on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, TuSimple has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $24.11.

TSP opened at $2.85 on Monday. TuSimple has a 1-year low of $2.83 and a 1-year high of $43.79. The company has a 50-day moving average of $6.79 and a 200-day moving average of $8.05. The company has a market capitalization of $636.76 million, a P/E ratio of -1.41 and a beta of 0.90.

TuSimple ( NASDAQ:TSP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.60) by $0.11. TuSimple had a negative return on equity of 36.09% and a negative net margin of 4,697.76%. The firm had revenue of $2.59 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.06 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that TuSimple will post -2.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSP. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TuSimple in the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of TuSimple by 45.7% during the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 3,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,058 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services bought a new stake in TuSimple during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in TuSimple by 1,183.8% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 4,096 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in TuSimple by 295.9% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 3,503 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.25% of the company’s stock.

TuSimple Holdings Inc, an autonomous technology company, develops autonomous technology specifically designed for semi-trucks in the United States and internationally. It intends to produce a line of purpose-built (Level 4) L4 autonomous semi-trucks for the North American market. The company operates its Autonomous Freight Network (AFN) L4 autonomous semi-trucks equipped with its autonomous driving technology.

