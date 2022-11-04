Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the thirty-six brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, twenty-five have given a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $43.60.

A number of research firms have recently commented on TWTR. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Twitter from $45.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 11th. Citigroup increased their price target on Twitter from $40.00 to $54.20 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Twitter from $60.00 to $54.20 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 7th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Twitter in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Wedbush increased their price target on Twitter from $30.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th.

In other Twitter news, CFO Ned D. Segal sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.80, for a total value of $214,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 688,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,460,652.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Nick V. Caldwell sold 10,921 shares of Twitter stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.95, for a total transaction of $556,424.95. Following the sale, the insider now owns 343,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,515,998.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Ned D. Segal sold 5,000 shares of Twitter stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.80, for a total value of $214,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 688,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,460,652.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TWTR. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Twitter by 7.8% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 84,755 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $3,279,000 after buying an additional 6,168 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in shares of Twitter by 204.5% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 21,340 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $826,000 after buying an additional 14,331 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Twitter by 29.7% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 6,195 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $240,000 after buying an additional 1,419 shares during the last quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Twitter by 2.4% during the first quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC now owns 11,150 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $431,000 after buying an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Twitter by 45.7% during the first quarter. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 7,006 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $271,000 after buying an additional 2,198 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.10% of the company’s stock.

TWTR stock opened at $53.70 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $41.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -268.50 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a quick ratio of 7.15, a current ratio of 7.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.95. Twitter has a 52 week low of $31.30 and a 52 week high of $55.64.

Twitter, Inc operates as a platform for public self-expression and conversation in real-time. The company's primary product is Twitter, a platform that allows users to consume, create, distribute, and discover content. It also provides promoted products that enable advertisers to promote brands, products, and services, as well as enable advertisers to target an audience based on various factors, including who an account follows and actions taken on its platform, such as Tweets created and engagement with Tweets.

