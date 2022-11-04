Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the thirty-six brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, twenty-five have given a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $43.60.
A number of research firms have recently commented on TWTR. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Twitter from $45.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 11th. Citigroup increased their price target on Twitter from $40.00 to $54.20 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Twitter from $60.00 to $54.20 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 7th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Twitter in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Wedbush increased their price target on Twitter from $30.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th.
In other Twitter news, CFO Ned D. Segal sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.80, for a total value of $214,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 688,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,460,652.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Nick V. Caldwell sold 10,921 shares of Twitter stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.95, for a total transaction of $556,424.95. Following the sale, the insider now owns 343,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,515,998.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Ned D. Segal sold 5,000 shares of Twitter stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.80, for a total value of $214,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 688,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,460,652.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Twitter Stock Performance
TWTR stock opened at $53.70 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $41.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -268.50 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a quick ratio of 7.15, a current ratio of 7.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.95. Twitter has a 52 week low of $31.30 and a 52 week high of $55.64.
About Twitter
Twitter, Inc operates as a platform for public self-expression and conversation in real-time. The company's primary product is Twitter, a platform that allows users to consume, create, distribute, and discover content. It also provides promoted products that enable advertisers to promote brands, products, and services, as well as enable advertisers to target an audience based on various factors, including who an account follows and actions taken on its platform, such as Tweets created and engagement with Tweets.
