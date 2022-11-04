U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) Shares Acquired by Stokes Family Office LLC

Stokes Family Office LLC boosted its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) by 40.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,837 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,243 shares during the quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $361,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meridian Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 31.1% during the second quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,159 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $514,000 after acquiring an additional 2,650 shares during the last quarter. MQS Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the second quarter valued at approximately $343,000. Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC raised its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 19.5% during the second quarter. Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 47,262 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,175,000 after buying an additional 7,708 shares during the last quarter. Alley Investment Management Company LLC boosted its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 1.1% during the second quarter. Alley Investment Management Company LLC now owns 95,733 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,406,000 after buying an additional 1,022 shares during the period. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in U.S. Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,781,000. 74.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

USB has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $64.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 18th. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $47.00 target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $46.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Compass Point lowered their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp to $43.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, U.S. Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.17.

NYSE:USB opened at $41.50 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.96. U.S. Bancorp has a 1-year low of $38.39 and a 1-year high of $63.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.17 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $6.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.20 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.25% and a net margin of 26.01%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.30 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.63%. This is a boost from U.S. Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 29th. U.S. Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 45.61%.

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

