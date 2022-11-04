U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.41 (NYSE:USPH)

U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, November 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 21st will be given a dividend of 0.41 per share on Friday, December 16th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 18th.

U.S. Physical Therapy has increased its dividend payment by an average of 16.6% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 3 years. U.S. Physical Therapy has a payout ratio of 55.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect U.S. Physical Therapy to earn $2.93 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.64 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 56.0%.

NYSE:USPH opened at $83.11 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.80 and a beta of 1.31. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $80.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $97.89. U.S. Physical Therapy has a 12 month low of $73.30 and a 12 month high of $131.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

U.S. Physical Therapy ( NYSE:USPH Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $140.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $143.01 million. U.S. Physical Therapy had a net margin of 7.62% and a return on equity of 14.22%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.96 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that U.S. Physical Therapy will post 2.71 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on USPH. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of U.S. Physical Therapy in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet cut shares of U.S. Physical Therapy from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 31st.

In other news, EVP Richard Binstein sold 1,808 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.43, for a total transaction of $163,497.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 7,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $720,817.53. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Richard Binstein sold 1,808 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.43, for a total transaction of $163,497.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 7,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $720,817.53. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Anne Motsenbocker acquired 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $92.29 per share, with a total value of $46,145.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 2,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $239,954. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 10,626 shares of company stock valued at $918,170. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in U.S. Physical Therapy by 754.7% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 453 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in U.S. Physical Therapy by 348.9% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 844 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 656 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in U.S. Physical Therapy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $240,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in U.S. Physical Therapy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $277,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates purchased a new stake in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $279,000. 98.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About U.S. Physical Therapy

U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates outpatient physical therapy clinics that provide pre-and post-operative care and treatment for orthopedic-related disorders, sports-related injuries, preventative care, rehabilitation of injured workers, and neurological-related injuries.

