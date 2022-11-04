Ubisoft Entertainment (OTCMKTS:UBSFY) Given New €50.00 Price Target at Societe Generale

Ubisoft Entertainment (OTCMKTS:UBSFY – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Societe Generale from €55.00 ($55.00) to €50.00 ($50.00) in a research report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Ubisoft Entertainment from €54.00 ($54.00) to €53.00 ($53.00) and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 10th. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Ubisoft Entertainment from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Friday, July 8th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of Ubisoft Entertainment from €59.00 ($59.00) to €52.00 ($52.00) and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Ubisoft Entertainment from €50.00 ($50.00) to €40.00 ($40.00) and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 14th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Ubisoft Entertainment from €40.00 ($40.00) to €42.00 ($42.00) and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, July 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $47.11.

Ubisoft Entertainment Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of UBSFY opened at $5.31 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.47. Ubisoft Entertainment has a 1-year low of $4.90 and a 1-year high of $12.29. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $6.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.10.

Ubisoft Entertainment Company Profile

Ubisoft Entertainment SA produce, publishes, and distributes video games for consoles, PC, smartphones, and tablets in both physical and digital formats in Europe, North America, and internationally. The company designs and develops software, including scenarios, animation, gameplay, layouts, and game rules, as well as develops design tools and game engines.

