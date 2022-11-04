UBS Group Cuts Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY) Price Target to $18.50

Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by research analysts at UBS Group to $18.50 in a research report issued on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. UBS Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 1.54% from the company’s current price.
Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Annaly Capital Management from $28.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 30th. Barclays raised shares of Annaly Capital Management from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Annaly Capital Management from $28.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Annaly Capital Management from $26.00 to $18.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Annaly Capital Management to $20.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Annaly Capital Management presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.00.
Annaly Capital Management Stock Performance
NLY stock traded up $0.61 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $18.22. The stock had a trading volume of 7,151,217 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,275,100. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.85 billion, a PE ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.08 and a quick ratio of 0.19. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.03. Annaly Capital Management has a fifty-two week low of $15.11 and a fifty-two week high of $34.96.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Annaly Capital Management in the first quarter valued at approximately $181,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its position in Annaly Capital Management by 33.6% in the first quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 34,625 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $244,000 after buying an additional 8,700 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Annaly Capital Management by 33.2% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 171,896 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,210,000 after buying an additional 42,801 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Annaly Capital Management by 2.9% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 1,176,815 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,285,000 after buying an additional 33,201 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Forsta AP Fonden boosted its position in Annaly Capital Management by 6.1% in the first quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 973,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,852,000 after buying an additional 55,900 shares in the last quarter. 45.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About Annaly Capital Management
Annaly Capital Management, Inc, a diversified capital manager, engages in mortgage finance and corporate middle market lending. The company invests in agency mortgage-backed securities, mortgage servicing rights, Agency commercial mortgage-backed securities, non-Agency residential mortgage assets, residential mortgage loans, credit risk transfer securities, corporate debts, and other commercial real estate investments.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Annaly Capital Management (NLY)
- Is Hershey’s a Sweet Stock to Buy After a Post-Earnings Dip?
- Datadog Doesn’t Belong In The Doghouse
- Mixed Results Actually Bring More Optimism than Risk for AMD
- Nikola Shares Fall Even As EV Maker Beats Q3 Expectations
- Energy Transfer Raises Guidance, But Stock Lower On Revenue Miss
Receive News & Ratings for Annaly Capital Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Annaly Capital Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.