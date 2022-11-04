UBS Group Cuts Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY) Price Target to $18.50

Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by research analysts at UBS Group to $18.50 in a research report issued on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. UBS Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 1.54% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Annaly Capital Management from $28.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 30th. Barclays raised shares of Annaly Capital Management from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Annaly Capital Management from $28.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Annaly Capital Management from $26.00 to $18.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Annaly Capital Management to $20.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Annaly Capital Management presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.00.

Get Annaly Capital Management alerts:

Annaly Capital Management Stock Performance

NLY stock traded up $0.61 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $18.22. The stock had a trading volume of 7,151,217 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,275,100. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.85 billion, a PE ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.08 and a quick ratio of 0.19. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.03. Annaly Capital Management has a fifty-two week low of $15.11 and a fifty-two week high of $34.96.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Annaly Capital Management ( NYSE:NLY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.07. Annaly Capital Management had a net margin of 126.07% and a return on equity of 18.29%. The company had revenue of $344.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $424.90 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.12 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Annaly Capital Management will post 4.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Annaly Capital Management in the first quarter valued at approximately $181,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its position in Annaly Capital Management by 33.6% in the first quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 34,625 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $244,000 after buying an additional 8,700 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Annaly Capital Management by 33.2% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 171,896 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,210,000 after buying an additional 42,801 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Annaly Capital Management by 2.9% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 1,176,815 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,285,000 after buying an additional 33,201 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Forsta AP Fonden boosted its position in Annaly Capital Management by 6.1% in the first quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 973,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,852,000 after buying an additional 55,900 shares in the last quarter. 45.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Annaly Capital Management

(Get Rating)

Annaly Capital Management, Inc, a diversified capital manager, engages in mortgage finance and corporate middle market lending. The company invests in agency mortgage-backed securities, mortgage servicing rights, Agency commercial mortgage-backed securities, non-Agency residential mortgage assets, residential mortgage loans, credit risk transfer securities, corporate debts, and other commercial real estate investments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Annaly Capital Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Annaly Capital Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.