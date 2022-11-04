UBS Group Reiterates “€21.40” Price Target for freenet (FRA:FNTN)

freenet (FRA:FNTN – Get Rating) received a €21.40 ($21.40) target price from analysts at UBS Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. UBS Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 7.16% from the stock’s current price.

FNTN has been the subject of a number of other reports. Berenberg Bank set a €27.00 ($27.00) target price on shares of freenet in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays set a €27.50 ($27.50) price target on shares of freenet in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Warburg Research set a €25.00 ($25.00) price target on shares of freenet in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €30.00 ($30.00) target price on freenet in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Hauck Aufhäuser Investment Banking set a €30.00 ($30.00) price objective on shares of freenet in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th.

freenet Price Performance

Shares of FRA:FNTN traded up €0.03 ($0.03) during trading on Friday, reaching €19.97 ($19.97). 244,395 shares of the stock were exchanged. The stock has a fifty day moving average of €20.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of €22.57. freenet has a 1-year low of €3.22 ($3.22) and a 1-year high of €32.92 ($32.92).

freenet Company Profile

freenet AG provides telecommunications, radio and multimedia, mobile communications, mobile Internet, and digital lifestyle services in Germany. It provides a portfolio of services and products primarily in the areas of mobile voice and data services. The Mobile Communications segment offers mobile communications services, such as marketing of mobile communications services, which include voice and data services from the mobile communications network operators; sells and distributes mobile communications devices, as well as offers additional services for mobile data communications and digital lifestyle; and planning, construction, installation, and maintenance services for WiFi networks.

