UBS Group Trims Avantor (NYSE:AVTR) Target Price to $33.00

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by research analysts at UBS Group to $33.00 in a research note issued on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. UBS Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 64.51% from the company’s current price.

AVTR has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Avantor from $32.00 to $29.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday. KeyCorp reduced their price target on Avantor from $51.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 15th. Cowen downgraded Avantor from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $39.00 to $28.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Avantor from $35.00 to $28.00 in a report on Monday, September 19th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on Avantor from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $28.93.

Get Avantor alerts:

Avantor Trading Up 3.7 %

NYSE:AVTR traded up $0.71 on Friday, hitting $20.06. 9,052,541 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,662,182. The stock has a market cap of $13.52 billion, a PE ratio of 21.34 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $21.69 and a 200-day moving average of $27.30. Avantor has a fifty-two week low of $17.91 and a fifty-two week high of $42.48.

Institutional Trading of Avantor

Avantor ( NYSE:AVTR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.01. Avantor had a return on equity of 24.67% and a net margin of 8.38%. The business had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.85 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.35 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Avantor will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. increased its position in Avantor by 12.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 2,369,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,439,000 after acquiring an additional 260,507 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC acquired a new stake in Avantor in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $328,000. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in Avantor by 1,999.0% in the 3rd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,086,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,931,000 after acquiring an additional 1,035,180 shares during the period. Duality Advisers LP increased its position in Avantor by 278.2% in the 3rd quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 140,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,744,000 after acquiring an additional 102,998 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in Avantor by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 258,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,214,000 after acquiring an additional 11,072 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.22% of the company’s stock.

About Avantor

(Get Rating)

Avantor, Inc provides products and services to customers in biopharma, healthcare, education and government, advanced technologies, and applied materials industries in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers materials and consumables, such as purity chemicals and reagents, lab products and supplies, formulated silicone materials, customized excipients, customized single-use assemblies, process chromatography resins and columns, analytical sample prep kits, education and microbiology products, clinical trial kits, peristaltic pumps, and fluid handling tips.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Avantor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avantor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.