Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) Receives $485.24 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-three analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, fifteen have given a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $485.24.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on ULTA shares. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Ulta Beauty from $480.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on Ulta Beauty from $475.00 to $510.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Cowen lifted their price target on Ulta Beauty from $480.00 to $503.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Ulta Beauty from $485.00 to $510.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Ulta Beauty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday.

Ulta Beauty Stock Performance

Shares of ULTA opened at $415.64 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.47, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.32. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $409.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $400.04. Ulta Beauty has a 52 week low of $330.80 and a 52 week high of $451.30.

Insider Buying and Selling

Ulta Beauty ( NASDAQ:ULTA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 25th. The specialty retailer reported $5.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.96 by $0.74. The company had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.20 billion. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 64.33% and a net margin of 12.08%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $4.56 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Ulta Beauty will post 21.34 EPS for the current year.

In other Ulta Beauty news, insider Anita Jane Ryan sold 594 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $440.53, for a total value of $261,674.82. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,482 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,093,395.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Catherine Ann Halligan sold 276 shares of Ulta Beauty stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $445.86, for a total value of $123,057.36. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,168 shares in the company, valued at approximately $966,624.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Anita Jane Ryan sold 594 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $440.53, for a total transaction of $261,674.82. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,482 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,093,395.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ULTA. National Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Ulta Beauty by 18.5% during the first quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,050 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,216,000 after buying an additional 477 shares during the period. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Ulta Beauty during the first quarter valued at approximately $136,000. Spire Wealth Management grew its position in Ulta Beauty by 108.3% during the second quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,639 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $632,000 after buying an additional 852 shares during the period. Forsta AP Fonden boosted its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 31.5% in the first quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 21,300 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $8,482,000 after purchasing an additional 5,100 shares during the period. Finally, Ellevest Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty in the second quarter worth approximately $103,000. 89.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Ulta Beauty

(Get Rating)

Ulta Beauty, Inc engages in the retail of beauty products. The company has one reportable segment, which includes retail stores, salon services, and e-commerce. Its products include makeup, skin care, tools and brushes, fragrance, and bath and body. Ulta was founded on January 9, 1990, and is headquartered in Bolingbrook, IL.

Further Reading

