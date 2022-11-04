Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) Shares Sold by Zevin Asset Management LLC

Zevin Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 34,281 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 607 shares during the quarter. Ulta Beauty comprises approximately 3.0% of Zevin Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest position. Zevin Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $13,215,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ULTA. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in Ulta Beauty by 43.1% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,276,111 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $906,392,000 after purchasing an additional 685,026 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 684.9% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 304,634 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $121,248,000 after buying an additional 265,822 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty in the 1st quarter worth approximately $69,399,000. National Bank of Canada FI grew its position in Ulta Beauty by 16,645.2% during the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 162,931 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $64,883,000 after acquiring an additional 161,958 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its position in Ulta Beauty by 891.1% in the 2nd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 176,543 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $68,054,000 after buying an additional 158,731 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Ulta Beauty alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Anita Jane Ryan sold 594 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $440.53, for a total transaction of $261,674.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,093,395.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Catherine Ann Halligan sold 276 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $445.86, for a total transaction of $123,057.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,168 shares in the company, valued at $966,624.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Anita Jane Ryan sold 594 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $440.53, for a total transaction of $261,674.82. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,093,395.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Ulta Beauty Trading Down 0.1 %

Several analysts have issued reports on ULTA shares. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Ulta Beauty from $480.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $427.00 to $491.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 26th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $500.00 to $530.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $485.00 to $505.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 26th. Finally, William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Ulta Beauty in a research note on Friday, August 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Ulta Beauty currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $485.24.

Shares of Ulta Beauty stock traded down $0.48 on Friday, hitting $415.16. 18,380 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 790,022. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $409.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $400.04. The company has a market cap of $21.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.32. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a 12-month low of $330.80 and a 12-month high of $451.30.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 25th. The specialty retailer reported $5.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.96 by $0.74. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 12.08% and a return on equity of 64.33%. The firm had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.20 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $4.56 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 21.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Ulta Beauty Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ulta Beauty, Inc engages in the retail of beauty products. The company has one reportable segment, which includes retail stores, salon services, and e-commerce. Its products include makeup, skin care, tools and brushes, fragrance, and bath and body. Ulta was founded on January 9, 1990, and is headquartered in Bolingbrook, IL.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ULTA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ulta Beauty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ulta Beauty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.