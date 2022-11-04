Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Monday.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on ULTA. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $485.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $475.00 to $510.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $548.00 to $563.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Ulta Beauty from $427.00 to $491.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Ulta Beauty from $491.00 to $511.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, August 29th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $485.24.

Get Ulta Beauty alerts:

Ulta Beauty Price Performance

Ulta Beauty stock opened at $415.64 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $409.25 and its 200-day moving average is $400.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.29 billion, a PE ratio of 19.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.32. Ulta Beauty has a fifty-two week low of $330.80 and a fifty-two week high of $451.30.

Insider Transactions at Ulta Beauty

Ulta Beauty ( NASDAQ:ULTA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 25th. The specialty retailer reported $5.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.96 by $0.74. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 64.33% and a net margin of 12.08%. The firm had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.20 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.56 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Ulta Beauty will post 21.34 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Catherine Ann Halligan sold 276 shares of Ulta Beauty stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $445.86, for a total transaction of $123,057.36. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $966,624.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Anita Jane Ryan sold 594 shares of Ulta Beauty stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $440.53, for a total transaction of $261,674.82. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,093,395.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Catherine Ann Halligan sold 276 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $445.86, for a total value of $123,057.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $966,624.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ulta Beauty

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 59.1% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 70 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 265.0% in the 2nd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 73 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New Hampshire bought a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty in the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, AllSquare Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 188.5% in the third quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 75 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. 89.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Ulta Beauty

(Get Rating)

Ulta Beauty, Inc engages in the retail of beauty products. The company has one reportable segment, which includes retail stores, salon services, and e-commerce. Its products include makeup, skin care, tools and brushes, fragrance, and bath and body. Ulta was founded on January 9, 1990, and is headquartered in Bolingbrook, IL.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Ulta Beauty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ulta Beauty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.