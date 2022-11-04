Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE) Given New $65.00 Price Target at Cowen

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Cowen from $86.00 to $65.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on RARE. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Wedbush reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $141.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $146.00 to $142.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Guggenheim raised shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $92.86.

Get Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical alerts:

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Stock Down 3.7 %

RARE stock traded down $1.43 during trading on Thursday, hitting $36.74. The company had a trading volume of 9,843 shares, compared to its average volume of 817,270. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.94 and a beta of 1.20. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical has a 52-week low of $36.67 and a 52-week high of $88.22. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.71.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Trading of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical

In related news, CFO Mardi Dier sold 1,629 shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.16, for a total value of $65,420.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 66,695 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,678,471.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 6.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RARE. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG acquired a new stake in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $687,000. Seven Eight Capital LP acquired a new stake in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $253,000. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $6,498,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 25.5% during the 2nd quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 2,918 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $174,000 after acquiring an additional 592 shares during the period. Finally, Rock Springs Capital Management LP lifted its stake in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 16.3% during the 1st quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 1,028,109 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $74,661,000 after acquiring an additional 144,188 shares during the period. 88.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the identification, acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel products for the treatment of rare and ultra-rare genetic diseases in North America, Europe, and internationally. Its biologic products include Crysvita (burosumab), an antibody targeting fibroblast growth factor 23 for the treatment of X-linked hypophosphatemia, as well as tumor-induced osteomalacia; Mepsevii, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of children and adults with Mucopolysaccharidosis VII; Dojolvi for treating long-chain fatty acid oxidation disorders; and Evkeeza (evinacumab) for the treatment of homozygous familial hypercholesterolemia.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.