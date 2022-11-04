Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE) Raised to “Hold” at StockNews.com

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE – Get Rating) was upgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Friday.
Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $74.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $86.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Thursday. SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $115.00 to $108.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $92.86.
Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Price Performance
Shares of RARE stock traded down $2.90 during trading on Friday, reaching $35.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,020,153 shares, compared to its average volume of 594,862. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $42.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.41. The company has a market capitalization of $2.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.62 and a beta of 1.20. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical has a 1-year low of $35.07 and a 1-year high of $88.22.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $44,000. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 650.0% during the 3rd quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 36.6% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 896 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the period. Finally, Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in the 1st quarter worth about $169,000. Institutional investors own 88.27% of the company’s stock.
Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Company Profile
Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the identification, acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel products for the treatment of rare and ultra-rare genetic diseases in North America, Europe, and internationally. Its biologic products include Crysvita (burosumab), an antibody targeting fibroblast growth factor 23 for the treatment of X-linked hypophosphatemia, as well as tumor-induced osteomalacia; Mepsevii, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of children and adults with Mucopolysaccharidosis VII; Dojolvi for treating long-chain fatty acid oxidation disorders; and Evkeeza (evinacumab) for the treatment of homozygous familial hypercholesterolemia.
