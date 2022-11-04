Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE) Raised to “Hold” at StockNews.com

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE – Get Rating) was upgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Friday.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $74.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $86.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Thursday. SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $115.00 to $108.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $92.86.

Shares of RARE stock traded down $2.90 during trading on Friday, reaching $35.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,020,153 shares, compared to its average volume of 594,862. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $42.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.41. The company has a market capitalization of $2.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.62 and a beta of 1.20. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical has a 1-year low of $35.07 and a 1-year high of $88.22.

In other Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical news, CFO Mardi Dier sold 1,629 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.16, for a total transaction of $65,420.64. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 66,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,678,471.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 6.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $44,000. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 650.0% during the 3rd quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 36.6% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 896 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the period. Finally, Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in the 1st quarter worth about $169,000. Institutional investors own 88.27% of the company’s stock.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the identification, acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel products for the treatment of rare and ultra-rare genetic diseases in North America, Europe, and internationally. Its biologic products include Crysvita (burosumab), an antibody targeting fibroblast growth factor 23 for the treatment of X-linked hypophosphatemia, as well as tumor-induced osteomalacia; Mepsevii, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of children and adults with Mucopolysaccharidosis VII; Dojolvi for treating long-chain fatty acid oxidation disorders; and Evkeeza (evinacumab) for the treatment of homozygous familial hypercholesterolemia.

