Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.04 EPS

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.04, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.55 billion. Under Armour had a net margin of 2.99% and a return on equity of 11.61%. The business’s revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.31 earnings per share. Under Armour updated its FY23 guidance to $0.44-0.48 EPS and its FY 2023 guidance to $0.44-$0.48 EPS.

Under Armour Stock Up 3.4 %

Under Armour stock opened at $8.22 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.08 and a beta of 1.42. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.49. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Under Armour has a 1-year low of $6.38 and a 1-year high of $27.28.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

UAA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of Under Armour to $15.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. William Blair cut shares of Under Armour from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $7.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Under Armour in a report on Tuesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $8.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Under Armour from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Under Armour in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.31.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Under Armour Company Profile

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of UAA. Neuberger Berman Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Under Armour during the 1st quarter valued at $29,478,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Under Armour by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,911,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,918,000 after buying an additional 1,017,211 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Under Armour by 145.6% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,575,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,126,000 after buying an additional 934,318 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Under Armour by 265.5% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 818,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,821,000 after buying an additional 594,750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Woodline Partners LP grew its stake in Under Armour by 293.4% in the 1st quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 664,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,306,000 after buying an additional 495,423 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 34.83% of the company’s stock.

Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the developing, marketing, and distributing performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth. The company offers its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose fit types. It also provides footwear products for running, training, basketball, cleated sports, recovery, and outdoor applications.

