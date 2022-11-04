Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.04 EPS

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.04, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.55 billion. Under Armour had a net margin of 2.99% and a return on equity of 11.61%. The business’s revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.31 earnings per share. Under Armour updated its FY23 guidance to $0.44-0.48 EPS and its FY 2023 guidance to $0.44-$0.48 EPS.
Under Armour stock opened at $8.22 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.08 and a beta of 1.42. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.49. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Under Armour has a 1-year low of $6.38 and a 1-year high of $27.28.
UAA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of Under Armour to $15.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. William Blair cut shares of Under Armour from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $7.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Under Armour in a report on Tuesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $8.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Under Armour from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Under Armour in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.31.
Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the developing, marketing, and distributing performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth. The company offers its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose fit types. It also provides footwear products for running, training, basketball, cleated sports, recovery, and outdoor applications.
