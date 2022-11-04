Uniswap Price Tops $7.70 on Exchanges (UNI)

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 10.5% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on November 4th. Over the last seven days, Uniswap has traded up 13.8% against the U.S. dollar. Uniswap has a total market cap of $5.87 billion and approximately $287.33 million worth of Uniswap was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Uniswap token can currently be bought for $7.70 or 0.00036119 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Uniswap alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000586 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $67.46 or 0.00316263 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.29 or 0.00020130 BTC.

Counos Coin (CCA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000744 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00001302 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004730 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00002641 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.11 or 0.00019433 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0674 or 0.00000316 BTC.

Uniswap Token Profile

Uniswap (UNI) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 17th, 2020. Uniswap’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 762,209,327 tokens. Uniswap’s official Twitter account is @uniswap and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Uniswap is https://reddit.com/r/uniswap. Uniswap’s official website is uniswap.org/blog/uni. Uniswap’s official message board is uniswap.org/blog.

Buying and Selling Uniswap

According to CryptoCompare, “Uniswap (UNI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Uniswap has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 762,209,326.5354977 in circulation. The last known price of Uniswap is 7.0605824 USD and is down -3.45 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 509 active market(s) with $213,356,371.93 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://uniswap.org/blog/uni/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Uniswap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Uniswap should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Uniswap using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Uniswap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Uniswap and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.