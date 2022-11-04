Unity Software (NYSE:U) Hits New 52-Week Low at $26.84

Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $26.84 and last traded at $26.92, with a volume of 306583 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $28.93.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird downgraded Unity Software from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Barclays decreased their target price on Unity Software from $49.00 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Unity Software from $68.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Unity Software from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, BTIG Research decreased their target price on Unity Software from $68.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $65.29.

Get Unity Software alerts:

Unity Software Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 3.44 and a current ratio of 3.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.64 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $34.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.30.

Insider Buying and Selling

Unity Software ( NYSE:U Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.52) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $297.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $299.05 million. Unity Software had a negative return on equity of 22.71% and a negative net margin of 54.01%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.34) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Unity Software Inc. will post -1.79 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Unity Software news, CMO Carol W. Carpenter sold 797 shares of Unity Software stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.55, for a total value of $44,273.35. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 220,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,243,053.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Unity Software news, SVP Marc Whitten sold 6,546 shares of Unity Software stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.93, for a total value of $300,657.78. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 252,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,608,531.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CMO Carol W. Carpenter sold 797 shares of Unity Software stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.55, for a total value of $44,273.35. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 220,397 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,243,053.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 27,164 shares of company stock valued at $1,253,905. 6.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Unity Software

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tcwp LLC bought a new position in Unity Software during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Unity Software during the first quarter worth about $28,000. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Unity Software during the first quarter worth about $31,000. FourThought Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Unity Software during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Unity Software by 85.2% during the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 985 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 453 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.37% of the company’s stock.

About Unity Software

(Get Rating)

Unity Software Inc operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Unity Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unity Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.