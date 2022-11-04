Universal Insurance (NYSE:UVE) Rating Increased to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Universal Insurance (NYSE:UVE – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Monday morning.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on UVE. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Universal Insurance from $13.50 to $11.50 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 17th. TheStreet cut Universal Insurance from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th.

Universal Insurance Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:UVE opened at $9.95 on Monday. Universal Insurance has a 52-week low of $8.39 and a 52-week high of $19.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.66. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $10.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.80.

Insider Activity at Universal Insurance

Institutional Trading of Universal Insurance

In related news, Director Sean P. Downes sold 20,000 shares of Universal Insurance stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.46, for a total transaction of $249,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,381,539 shares in the company, valued at $17,213,975.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other Universal Insurance news, CEO Stephen Donaghy acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $11.55 per share, for a total transaction of $115,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 660,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,633,244.85. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Sean P. Downes sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.46, for a total value of $249,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,381,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,213,975.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 15,500 shares of company stock worth $169,635. 16.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in shares of Universal Insurance by 3.8% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 25,286 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $350,000 after buying an additional 916 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its position in shares of Universal Insurance by 3.0% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 67,683 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $913,000 after buying an additional 1,970 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Universal Insurance in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in shares of Universal Insurance in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in shares of Universal Insurance by 137.4% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,943 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 2,282 shares in the last quarter. 66.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Universal Insurance

Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated insurance holding company in the United States. The company develops, markets, and underwrites insurance products for personal residential insurance, such as homeowners, renters/tenants, condo unit owners, and dwelling/fire; and offers allied lines, coverage for other structures, and personal property, liability, and personal articles coverages.

