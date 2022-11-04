Universal Insurance (NYSE:UVE) Rating Increased to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Universal Insurance (NYSE:UVE – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Monday morning.
Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on UVE. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Universal Insurance from $13.50 to $11.50 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 17th. TheStreet cut Universal Insurance from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th.
Shares of NYSE:UVE opened at $9.95 on Monday. Universal Insurance has a 52-week low of $8.39 and a 52-week high of $19.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.66. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $10.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.80.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in shares of Universal Insurance by 3.8% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 25,286 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $350,000 after buying an additional 916 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its position in shares of Universal Insurance by 3.0% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 67,683 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $913,000 after buying an additional 1,970 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Universal Insurance in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in shares of Universal Insurance in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in shares of Universal Insurance by 137.4% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,943 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 2,282 shares in the last quarter. 66.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated insurance holding company in the United States. The company develops, markets, and underwrites insurance products for personal residential insurance, such as homeowners, renters/tenants, condo unit owners, and dwelling/fire; and offers allied lines, coverage for other structures, and personal property, liability, and personal articles coverages.
