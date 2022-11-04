Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE) Announces $0.16 Quarterly Dividend

Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, November 2nd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be given a dividend of 0.16 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, December 30th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th.

Urban Edge Properties has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 12.0% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Urban Edge Properties has a dividend payout ratio of 152.4% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities analysts expect Urban Edge Properties to earn $1.23 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.64 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 52.0%.

Urban Edge Properties Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:UE opened at $13.80 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.33, a quick ratio of 3.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $14.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.69 and a beta of 1.49. Urban Edge Properties has a 52 week low of $12.91 and a 52 week high of $19.96.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Urban Edge Properties

Urban Edge Properties ( NYSE:UE Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.18). Urban Edge Properties had a net margin of 21.07% and a return on equity of 8.82%. The business had revenue of $97.45 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $95.89 million. Analysts anticipate that Urban Edge Properties will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in Urban Edge Properties by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 969,491 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $14,746,000 after buying an additional 25,856 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Urban Edge Properties during the second quarter valued at about $337,000. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. lifted its stake in Urban Edge Properties by 58.0% during the second quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 32,085 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $488,000 after buying an additional 11,774 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in Urban Edge Properties by 14.0% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 156,845 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,386,000 after buying an additional 19,208 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in Urban Edge Properties by 0.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,039,461 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $107,070,000 after buying an additional 46,019 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.91% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently weighed in on UE. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Urban Edge Properties from $14.25 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 29th. StockNews.com cut shares of Urban Edge Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their target price on Urban Edge Properties to $17.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th.

Urban Edge Properties Company Profile

Urban Edge Properties is a NYSE listed real estate investment trust focused on managing, acquiring, developing, and redeveloping retail real estate in urban communities, primarily in the New York metropolitan region. Urban Edge owns 78 properties totaling 15.1 million square feet of gross leasable area.

