USD Coin Price Reaches $1.00 (USDC)

USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on November 4th. One USD Coin token can currently be purchased for $1.00 or 0.00004771 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, USD Coin has traded 0% higher against the dollar. USD Coin has a market capitalization of $42.33 billion and approximately $4.09 billion worth of USD Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00003249 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 14.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0623 or 0.00000297 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0773 or 0.00000368 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000009 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0607 or 0.00000289 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6,715.06 or 0.31990186 BTC.
- Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0745 or 0.00000355 BTC.
- Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.62 or 0.00012494 BTC.
About USD Coin
USD Coin’s launch date was October 31st, 2018. USD Coin’s total supply is 42,324,644,055 tokens. USD Coin’s official Twitter account is @centre_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. USD Coin’s official message board is medium.com/centre-blog. USD Coin’s official website is www.centre.io/usdc.
USD Coin Token Trading
It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as USD Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade USD Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase USD Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
