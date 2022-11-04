Vacasa, Inc. Forecasted to Post FY2022 Earnings of ($0.30) Per Share (NASDAQ:VCSA)

Vacasa, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCSA – Get Rating) – Research analysts at KeyCorp raised their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of Vacasa in a research note issued to investors on Sunday, October 30th. KeyCorp analyst J. Patterson now forecasts that the company will earn ($0.30) per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of ($0.31). The consensus estimate for Vacasa’s current full-year earnings is ($0.24) per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Vacasa’s FY2023 earnings at ($0.32) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($0.16) EPS.

Get Vacasa alerts:

Vacasa (NASDAQ:VCSA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.21. The business had revenue of $310.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $284.47 million.

Vacasa Trading Down 1.9 %

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on VCSA. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Vacasa in a report on Monday, October 3rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $3.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of Vacasa from $10.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $7.86.

Shares of NASDAQ:VCSA opened at $3.53 on Wednesday. Vacasa has a twelve month low of $2.38 and a twelve month high of $11.00. The company’s 50 day moving average is $3.56 and its 200 day moving average is $3.96.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Eric Breon sold 289,673 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.03, for a total transaction of $1,167,382.19. Following the transaction, the director now owns 567,889 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,288,592.67. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders have sold 1,502,191 shares of company stock worth $6,567,748 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 37.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Riverwood Capital Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in Vacasa by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Riverwood Capital Management Ltd. now owns 23,055,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,672,000 after purchasing an additional 700,071 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in Vacasa by 22.6% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,499,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,207,000 after purchasing an additional 828,497 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in Vacasa by 23.3% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,004,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,773,000 after purchasing an additional 378,465 shares in the last quarter. Washington University purchased a new position in Vacasa in the 2nd quarter valued at $3,921,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in Vacasa in the 1st quarter valued at $10,941,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.35% of the company’s stock.

About Vacasa

(Get Rating)

Vacasa, Inc operates vacation rental management platform in North America, Belize, and Costa Rica. The company enables guests to search, discover, and book its properties on Vacasa.com and the Vacasa Guest App. It also provides services to buy and sell vacation homes through its network of real estate agents.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vacasa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vacasa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.