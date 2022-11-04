Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) Shares Purchased by Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC

Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 19,026 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 997 shares during the quarter. Valero Energy comprises approximately 0.5% of Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest position. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $2,022,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Exane Derivatives acquired a new position in shares of Valero Energy during the first quarter worth about $25,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in Valero Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Key Financial Inc lifted its stake in Valero Energy by 81.7% during the second quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 258 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC lifted its stake in Valero Energy by 164.9% during the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 355 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co lifted its stake in Valero Energy by 89.5% during the second quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 396 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. 79.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Valero Energy Stock Performance

NYSE:VLO opened at $132.66 on Friday. Valero Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $65.13 and a 1 year high of $146.80. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $115.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $116.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.26 billion, a PE ratio of 5.54, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.66.

Valero Energy Announces Dividend

Valero Energy ( NYSE:VLO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The oil and gas company reported $7.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $8.43 by ($1.29). The company had revenue of $44.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.16 billion. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 43.20% and a net margin of 5.53%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.22 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Valero Energy Co. will post 27.76 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 17th will be given a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 16th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.95%. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 16.73%.

Insider Activity at Valero Energy

In related news, CEO Joseph W. Gorder sold 37,567 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.00, for a total transaction of $4,771,009.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 569,786 shares in the company, valued at $72,362,822. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on VLO. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Valero Energy in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $147.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $150.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $134.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Valero Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $131.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $137.38.

Valero Energy Profile

(Get Rating)

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol. It produces conventional, premium, and reformulated gasolines; gasoline meeting the specifications of the California Air Resources Board (CARB); diesel fuels, and low-sulfur and ultra-low-sulfur diesel fuels; CARB diesel; other distillates; jet fuels; blendstocks; and asphalts, petrochemicals, lubricants, and other refined petroleum products, as well as sells lube oils and natural gas liquids.

