Valneva (NASDAQ:VALN) Sees Large Volume Increase

Valneva SE (NASDAQ:VALN – Get Rating) saw strong trading volume on Friday . 400 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 91% from the previous session’s volume of 4,533 shares.The stock last traded at $13.03 and had previously closed at $13.44.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on shares of Valneva from $32.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Kepler Capital Markets lowered shares of Valneva from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Valneva from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 23rd.

Valneva Stock Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $13.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.16.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Valneva

Valneva ( NASDAQ:VALN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($2.86) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.32) by ($1.54). The firm had revenue of $76.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.26 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Valneva SE will post -1.63 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. General American Investors Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Valneva during the third quarter valued at approximately $3,768,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in Valneva in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new stake in Valneva in the first quarter valued at approximately $858,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in Valneva by 85.9% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 16,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $569,000 after acquiring an additional 7,664 shares in the last quarter. 16.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Valneva

Valneva SE, a specialty vaccine company, focuses on the development and commercialization of prophylactic vaccines for infectious diseases with unmet needs. Its commercial vaccines for travelers include IXIARO, an inactivated Vero cell culture-derived Japanese encephalitis vaccine indicated for active immunization against Japanese encephalitis; DUKORAL, an oral vaccine for the prevention of diarrhea caused by Vibrio cholera and/or heat-labile toxin producing Enterotoxigenic Escherichia coli bacterium; and VLA2001, a vaccine candidate against SARS-CoV-2.

