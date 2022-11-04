Vanguard Canadian Short-Term Corporate Bond Index ETF (TSE:VSC) Stock Price Down 0.2%

Vanguard Canadian Short-Term Corporate Bond Index ETF (TSE:VSC – Get Rating)’s share price was down 0.2% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as C$22.29 and last traded at C$22.32. Approximately 8,946 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 60% from the average daily volume of 22,317 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$22.36.

Vanguard Canadian Short-Term Corporate Bond Index ETF Price Performance

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$22.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$22.73.

Featured Stories

