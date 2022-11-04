Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT) Shares Bought by Truepoint Inc.

Truepoint Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT – Get Rating) by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 948,589 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 102,081 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF comprises about 8.7% of Truepoint Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Truepoint Inc. owned about 1.88% of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF worth $166,363,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the second quarter worth about $35,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the first quarter worth about $39,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the second quarter worth about $51,000. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the first quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, Tectonic Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 47.6% in the first quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC now owns 307 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Price Performance

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF stock traded up $0.69 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $175.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,640 shares, compared to its average volume of 245,767. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $163.55 and a 12 month high of $265.87. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $180.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $186.60.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

