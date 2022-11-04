Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) Stake Cut by Fi3 FINANCIAL ADVISORS LLC

Fi3 FINANCIAL ADVISORS LLC cut its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Get Rating) by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 16,785 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,147 shares during the period. Vanguard Real Estate ETF accounts for 1.3% of Fi3 FINANCIAL ADVISORS LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Fi3 FINANCIAL ADVISORS LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $1,529,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Monumental Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the first quarter valued at $28,000. PrairieView Partners LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 480.0% in the first quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 261 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the second quarter valued at $32,000. NewSquare Capital LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the first quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Darrow Company Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the second quarter valued at $34,000.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Stock Performance

VNQ stock traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $80.47. The company had a trading volume of 209,113 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,726,003. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a one year low of $74.66 and a one year high of $116.71. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $84.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $92.74.

About Vanguard Real Estate ETF

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

