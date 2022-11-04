Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) Stake Lessened by Telos Capital Management Inc.

Telos Capital Management Inc. lessened its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,377 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 363 shares during the period. Telos Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $2,130,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VNQ. Patten & Patten Inc. TN lifted its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 3.1% in the first quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 3,318 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $360,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1.2% in the first quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,274 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $897,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. Newport Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1.7% in the second quarter. Newport Capital Group LLC now owns 6,106 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $560,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. Ifrah Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 0.5% in the first quarter. Ifrah Financial Services Inc. now owns 20,732 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,247,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. Finally, Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1.0% in the first quarter. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC now owns 11,067 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,199,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Real Estate ETF alerts:

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Price Performance

Vanguard Real Estate ETF stock traded up $0.36 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $80.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 235,848 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,726,003. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $84.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $92.74. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 12 month low of $74.66 and a 12 month high of $116.71.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Company Profile

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.