Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Shares Purchased by IMC Chicago LLC

IMC Chicago LLC increased its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 549.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 449,288 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 380,123 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF makes up 0.2% of IMC Chicago LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. IMC Chicago LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF worth $155,849,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 266.7% in the first quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 66 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Dougherty Wealth Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Concord Wealth Partners raised its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 82.2% in the second quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 82 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter valued at $29,000.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:VOO traded up $5.62 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $346.45. The company had a trading volume of 102,060 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,118,676. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $349.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $362.98. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $319.87 and a one year high of $441.26.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

