Vantage Financial Partners Ltd. Inc. Grows Position in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Vantage Financial Partners Ltd. Inc. raised its position in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) by 23.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,075 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,150 shares during the period. Vantage Financial Partners Ltd. Inc.’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $1,056,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. MV Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 16.2% in the 1st quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 373 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the period. Aviance Capital Partners LLC grew its position in Honeywell International by 1.3% in the first quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,025 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $783,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period. Guardian Financial Partners LLC increased its stake in Honeywell International by 4.4% during the first quarter. Guardian Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,270 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $244,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Hemington Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 1,176 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Checchi Capital Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 6,389 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,243,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. 74.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of HON stock traded up $0.58 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $204.97. 128,055 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,192,734. The business’s fifty day moving average is $181.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $185.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $137.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.13. Honeywell International Inc. has a 12-month low of $166.63 and a 12-month high of $228.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 11th will be given a $1.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 9th. This is an increase from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.98. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.01%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.19%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on HON. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $202.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Barclays upped their price target on Honeywell International from $206.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. TheStreet raised Honeywell International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Honeywell International from $187.00 to $204.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on Honeywell International from $222.00 to $213.00 in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Honeywell International has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $212.00.

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

