Vantage Financial Partners Ltd. Inc. Has $1.60 Million Stock Position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Vantage Financial Partners Ltd. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 51,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,700 shares during the quarter. Bank of America makes up about 0.9% of Vantage Financial Partners Ltd. Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Vantage Financial Partners Ltd. Inc.’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $1,600,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Northwest Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Bank of America by 31.0% in the 2nd quarter. Northwest Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,441 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $232,000 after buying an additional 1,760 shares during the last quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC grew its stake in Bank of America by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 10,805 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $445,000 after buying an additional 419 shares during the last quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC grew its stake in Bank of America by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 24,286 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $756,000 after buying an additional 717 shares during the last quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. grew its stake in Bank of America by 23.2% in the 2nd quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 12,430 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $386,000 after buying an additional 2,341 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Corundum Group Inc. grew its stake in Bank of America by 16.8% in the 2nd quarter. Corundum Group Inc. now owns 22,658 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $705,000 after buying an additional 3,262 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Bank of America alerts:

Bank of America Price Performance

BAC stock traded up $0.51 during trading on Friday, hitting $36.40. 835,010 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 46,828,376. Bank of America Co. has a one year low of $29.31 and a one year high of $50.11. The stock has a market cap of $292.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

Bank of America Dividend Announcement

Bank of America ( NYSE:BAC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.02. Bank of America had a net margin of 26.52% and a return on equity of 11.36%. The firm had revenue of $24.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.46 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.85 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Bank of America Co. will post 3.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Friday, December 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 1st. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.85%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently issued reports on BAC. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Bank of America from $41.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Bank of America from $43.00 to $33.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Bank of America from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Bank of America from $58.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Bank of America from $35.50 to $39.00 in a report on Wednesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $44.68.

Bank of America Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.