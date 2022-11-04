Vantage Financial Partners Ltd. Inc. Has $12.22 Million Holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Vantage Financial Partners Ltd. Inc. boosted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,602 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 910 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ Trust accounts for approximately 7.2% of Vantage Financial Partners Ltd. Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Vantage Financial Partners Ltd. Inc.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $12,221,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Kwmg LLC increased its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 42,411 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $15,376,000 after purchasing an additional 2,183 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 5,505 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,996,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares in the last quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. increased its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 20,722 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,512,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares in the last quarter. Bell Bank increased its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Bell Bank now owns 348,945 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $126,507,000 after purchasing an additional 13,745 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First PREMIER Bank increased its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 3,562 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,291,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 41.46% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:QQQ traded up $1.43 on Friday, hitting $261.92. 2,865,277 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 63,757,304. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 1 year low of $254.26 and a 1 year high of $408.71. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $282.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $296.81.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 20th were paid a dividend of $0.519 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 19th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.79%.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

