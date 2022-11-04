Vantage Financial Partners Ltd. Inc. Has $3.68 Million Stock Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Vantage Financial Partners Ltd. Inc. grew its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,682 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for about 2.2% of Vantage Financial Partners Ltd. Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Vantage Financial Partners Ltd. Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $3,679,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Keybank National Association OH boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 43,846 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $95,911,000 after purchasing an additional 4,519 shares in the last quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 194,026 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $424,422,000 after purchasing an additional 6,126 shares in the last quarter. Barings LLC boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 14.4% during the 2nd quarter. Barings LLC now owns 1,026 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,244,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Ascent Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 2,766.6% during the 2nd quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 11,151 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,301,000 after purchasing an additional 10,762 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AMG National Trust Bank boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 1,410.9% during the 2nd quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 54,590 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $7,716,000 after purchasing an additional 50,977 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 1.49% of the company’s stock.

GOOG has been the topic of several recent research reports. Cowen cut their price target on Alphabet from $150.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Alphabet from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 21st. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Alphabet from $135.00 to $122.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Itau BBA Securities initiated coverage on Alphabet in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price target on Alphabet from $187.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $147.88.

In other news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 855 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.85, for a total value of $77,676.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 24,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,243,449.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In related news, major shareholder 2017 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 107,393 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.64, for a total transaction of $4,149,665.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 855 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.85, for a total value of $77,676.75. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 24,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,243,449.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 245,918 shares of company stock valued at $18,040,324 over the last ninety days. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:GOOG traded up $1.93 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $85.42. The stock had a trading volume of 1,460,470 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,025,248. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a current ratio of 2.52. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $101.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $110.60. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $83.45 and a 12-month high of $152.10. The stock has a market cap of $1.11 trillion, a P/E ratio of 16.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.05.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by ($0.19). Alphabet had a return on equity of 26.41% and a net margin of 23.75%. The firm had revenue of $69.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.67 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.40 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 4.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

