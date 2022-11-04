Vantage Financial Partners Ltd. Inc. Sells 1,400 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Vantage Financial Partners Ltd. Inc. cut its position in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 39.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,125 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 1,400 shares during the period. Vantage Financial Partners Ltd. Inc.’s holdings in Visa were worth $418,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in Visa by 33.1% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 22,222,170 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $4,928,211,000 after purchasing an additional 5,527,427 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in Visa by 4.4% during the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 13,192,941 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $2,597,558,000 after purchasing an additional 555,107 shares during the period. Polen Capital Management LLC raised its position in Visa by 13.1% during the first quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 12,993,382 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $2,881,542,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500,092 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Visa by 1.8% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 12,702,552 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $2,817,044,000 after purchasing an additional 225,605 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in Visa by 1.3% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 10,171,760 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $2,255,791,000 after purchasing an additional 131,481 shares during the period. 81.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on V. Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded Visa from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $230.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Raymond James reduced their price target on Visa from $262.00 to $261.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Visa from $270.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Visa from $282.00 to $284.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on Visa from $271.00 to $264.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Visa currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $248.14.

Shares of Visa stock traded up $2.25 during trading on Friday, reaching $197.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 221,433 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,536,343. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a market cap of $372.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.96. Visa Inc. has a 1-year low of $174.60 and a 1-year high of $235.85. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $192.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $201.61.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 11th will be given a $0.45 dividend. This is a boost from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 10th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.91%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.46%.

Visa declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Tuesday, October 25th that permits the company to repurchase $12.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the credit-card processor to reacquire up to 3.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $1,080,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 153,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,699,660. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

