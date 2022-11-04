Velas Trading Down 6.7% This Week (VLX)

Velas (VLX) traded up 3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on November 4th. Over the last week, Velas has traded down 6.7% against the U.S. dollar. Velas has a market capitalization of $91.03 million and $1.31 million worth of Velas was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Velas coin can now be bought for $0.0384 or 0.00000182 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $19.33 or 0.00091642 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $14.94 or 0.00070855 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000556 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001953 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.27 or 0.00015485 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.63 or 0.00026700 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0634 or 0.00000301 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00001357 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.45 or 0.00006894 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0374 or 0.00000177 BTC.

Velas Profile

Velas uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 25th, 2019. Velas’ total supply is 2,371,421,003 coins. Velas’ official message board is medium.com/velasblockchain. Velas’ official Twitter account is @velasblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Velas is https://reddit.com/r/velas and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Velas’ official website is velas.com.

Velas Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Velas ™ is a self-learning and self-optimizing blockchain platform for secure, interoperable, extremely scalable transactions and smart contracts. The Velas blockchain uses neural networks optimized by artificial intelligence to enhance its consensus algorithm, which maintains decentralization, stability, and security.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Velas directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Velas should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Velas using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

