Velas (VLX) Tops 1-Day Volume of $1.35 Million

Velas (VLX) traded up 4.9% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on November 4th. Over the last week, Velas has traded 4.1% lower against the US dollar. One Velas coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0393 or 0.00000184 BTC on exchanges. Velas has a total market cap of $93.26 million and $1.35 million worth of Velas was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $19.70 or 0.00092228 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $15.25 or 0.00071384 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000554 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001966 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.36 or 0.00015739 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.73 or 0.00026834 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0637 or 0.00000298 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00001361 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00006937 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0374 or 0.00000175 BTC.

About Velas

VLX uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on April 25th, 2019. Velas’ total supply is 2,371,420,990 coins and its circulating supply is 2,371,420,992 coins. Velas’ official Twitter account is @velasblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. Velas’ official website is velas.com. Velas’ official message board is medium.com/velasblockchain. The Reddit community for Velas is https://reddit.com/r/velas and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Velas

According to CryptoCompare, “Velas ™ is a self-learning and self-optimizing blockchain platform for secure, interoperable, extremely scalable transactions and smart contracts. The Velas blockchain uses neural networks optimized by artificial intelligence to enhance its consensus algorithm, which maintains decentralization, stability, and security.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Velas directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Velas should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Velas using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

