Verbund (OTCMKTS:OEZVY) PT Lowered to €73.00

Verbund (OTCMKTS:OEZVY – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Credit Suisse Group from €77.50 ($77.50) to €73.00 ($73.00) in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has an underperform rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. HSBC raised Verbund from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Verbund from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Societe Generale cut Verbund from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Berenberg Bank cut Verbund from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on Verbund from €126.00 ($126.00) to €125.00 ($125.00) in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $92.67.

OTCMKTS OEZVY opened at $16.92 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.45. Verbund has a one year low of $14.76 and a one year high of $24.49.

VERBUND AG, together with its subsidiaries, generates, trades, and sells electricity to energy exchanges, traders, electric utilities and industrial companies, and households and commercial customers in Austria and internationally. It operates through Hydro, New Renewables, Sales, Grid, and All Other segments.

