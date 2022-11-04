VeriSign (NASDAQ:VRSN) Price Target Raised to $216.00

VeriSign (NASDAQ:VRSN – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by Robert W. Baird to $216.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on VeriSign in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating on the stock.

VeriSign Price Performance

VRSN opened at $180.19 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $19.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.96 and a beta of 1.01. VeriSign has a 1-year low of $155.25 and a 1-year high of $257.03. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $181.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $181.26.

Insiders Place Their Bets

VeriSign ( NASDAQ:VRSN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The information services provider reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $357.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $356.40 million. VeriSign had a net margin of 59.07% and a negative return on equity of 47.71%. VeriSign’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.40 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that VeriSign will post 6.07 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO D James Bidzos sold 3,293 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.76, for a total transaction of $670,981.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 682,601 shares in the company, valued at $139,086,779.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Thomas C. Indelicarto sold 1,226 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $245,200.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 42,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,485,800. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO D James Bidzos sold 3,293 shares of VeriSign stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.76, for a total transaction of $670,981.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 682,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $139,086,779.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 18,531 shares of company stock worth $3,721,281 in the last 90 days. 0.98% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VRSN. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of VeriSign in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new position in shares of VeriSign during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its position in VeriSign by 2,628.6% in the second quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 191 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Alta Advisers Ltd purchased a new position in VeriSign during the third quarter worth $35,000. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in VeriSign during the first quarter valued at $71,000. Institutional investors own 92.96% of the company’s stock.

VeriSign Company Profile

VeriSign, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides domain name registry services and internet infrastructure that enables internet navigation for various recognized domain names worldwide. It enables the security, stability, and resiliency of internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services, operating two of the 13 internet root servers; and offering registration services and authoritative resolution for the .com and .net domains, which support global e-commerce.

Featured Articles

