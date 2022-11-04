Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The business services provider reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by ($0.01), RTT News reports. Verisk Analytics had a return on equity of 35.39% and a net margin of 34.12%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.44 earnings per share.

Verisk Analytics Stock Up 0.2 %

VRSK stock traded up $0.31 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $165.68. The stock had a trading volume of 9,904 shares, compared to its average volume of 797,162. The firm has a market cap of $26.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.85. The business has a 50-day moving average of $178.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $181.95. Verisk Analytics has a 52-week low of $156.05 and a 52-week high of $231.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.56.

Verisk Analytics Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.75%. Verisk Analytics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.25%.

VRSK has been the subject of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $210.00 price objective on shares of Verisk Analytics in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Verisk Analytics from $220.00 to $195.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Verisk Analytics from $184.00 to $173.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Verisk Analytics from $220.00 to $215.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Verisk Analytics from $227.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $206.33.

In related news, Director David B. Wright sold 2,071 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.78, for a total value of $424,099.38. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 14,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,053,065.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director David B. Wright sold 2,071 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.78, for a total value of $424,099.38. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 14,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,053,065.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Samuel G. Liss sold 587 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.24, for a total value of $118,714.88. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 67,352 shares in the company, valued at $13,621,268.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,648 shares of company stock valued at $933,186 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.78% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Verisk Analytics in the second quarter worth $30,000. Forum Financial Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Verisk Analytics in the first quarter worth $203,000. Employees Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in shares of Verisk Analytics in the first quarter worth $215,000. Merit Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics by 9.7% in the first quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 1,150 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $247,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Finally, qPULA Trading Management LP grew its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics by 29.4% in the first quarter. qPULA Trading Management LP now owns 1,297 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $278,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. 91.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics solutions in the United States and internationally. The company provides predictive analytics and decision support solutions to customers in rating, underwriting, claims, catastrophe and weather risk, global risk analytics, natural resources intelligence, economic forecasting, commercial banking and finance, and various other fields.

