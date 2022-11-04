Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Shares Acquired by Hancock Whitney Corp

Hancock Whitney Corp increased its position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 144,284 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after buying an additional 2,855 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $7,323,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VZ. Gamble Jones Investment Counsel raised its holdings in Verizon Communications by 0.9% in the second quarter. Gamble Jones Investment Counsel now owns 247,320 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $12,552,000 after acquiring an additional 2,256 shares in the last quarter. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Verizon Communications by 28.4% in the second quarter. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC now owns 15,160 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $769,000 after acquiring an additional 3,352 shares in the last quarter. Ascent Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 9.1% during the second quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 104,731 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $4,838,000 after purchasing an additional 8,710 shares during the period. Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 5.7% during the second quarter. Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 13,800 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $700,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the period. Finally, Community Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Verizon Communications during the second quarter worth about $436,000. 62.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

VZ has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $58.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Verizon Communications to $43.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $50.00 to $42.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $64.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Verizon Communications has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.60.

Verizon Communications Price Performance

Shares of VZ traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $37.05. 396,473 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,034,570. The company has a market cap of $155.60 billion, a PE ratio of 8.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.38. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 52-week low of $34.55 and a 52-week high of $55.51. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $39.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.75.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 21st. The cell phone carrier reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.03. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 25.80% and a net margin of 14.22%. The company had revenue of $34.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.79 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.41 EPS. Verizon Communications’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Verizon Communications Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 7th were given a dividend of $0.6525 per share. This is an increase from Verizon Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 6th. This represents a $2.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.04%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.62%.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices comprising smart watches.

