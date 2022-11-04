Vertex (VERX) – Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

Vertex (NASDAQ: VERX) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

10/27/2022 – Vertex had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. to $16.00.

10/25/2022 – Vertex was upgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating.

10/21/2022 – Vertex is now covered by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock.

10/21/2022 – Vertex had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $15.00 to $16.00.

Shares of Vertex stock traded down $0.67 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $16.38. The company had a trading volume of 5,026 shares, compared to its average volume of 148,228. The company has a market cap of $2.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -233.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 61.10 and a beta of 0.58. The company’s 50-day moving average is $14.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.61. Vertex, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.44 and a twelve month high of $22.28.

Vertex (NASDAQ:VERX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $119.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $116.79 million. Vertex had a negative net margin of 2.28% and a positive return on equity of 12.50%. Vertex’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.05 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Vertex, Inc. will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Lisa Butler sold 47,793 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.61, for a total value of $698,255.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,144 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,933.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, CAO Lisa Butler sold 47,793 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.61, for a total value of $698,255.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,144 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,933.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO David Destefano sold 17,671 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.56, for a total transaction of $257,289.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 316,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,602,445.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 204,398 shares of company stock worth $2,900,954. 46.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ increased its holdings in Vertex by 47.7% during the 1st quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ now owns 780,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,966,000 after acquiring an additional 251,756 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL boosted its stake in shares of Vertex by 76.9% during the 1st quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 23,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of Vertex by 57.9% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 197,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,025,000 after purchasing an additional 72,271 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vertex by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 875,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,423,000 after purchasing an additional 18,908 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vertex by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 92,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,412,000 after purchasing an additional 7,825 shares during the last quarter. 20.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vertex, Inc provides tax technology solutions for corporations in retail, communication, leasing, and manufacturing industries in the United States and internationally. It offers tax determination, compliance and reporting, tax data management, document management, pre-built integration, and industry-specific solutions.

